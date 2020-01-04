News Ladysmith Polar Bear Swim, Record-Setting SHARE ON: Kyle Christensen, staff Saturday, Jan. 4th, 2020 The idea of going for a swim in the frigid ocean waters on New Year’s Day is crazy to most, but for 115 people, it was invigorating. The Polar Bear swim returned to Transfer Beach in Ladysmith and along with the 115 brave souls, one hundred more watched nearby. This swim is weather-dependent, but on the first day of the new decade, it was a bluebird day with temperatures reaching ten degrees.