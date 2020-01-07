If you’re feeling depressed because you didn’t win the big one, the $70 million dollar Lotto Max jackpot, chin up, nobody did.

Eight of the 26 Maxmillions prizes of one million dollars were won and split between 13 Canadian winners.

Ticket holders in Coquitlam and Kamloops will share a prize of $143,090.30 dollars with three others.

Don’t expect the lotto to go north from here, as the maximum amount is $70 million dollars and Canadians will have another shot at the record-setting amount tonight.