The North Cowichan man who pleaded guilty to a brutal attack on a woman in the spring of 2017 will spend a little more than a year in prison for the crime.

Kehar Garry Sangha was arrested and charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault after a woman was held in a home on Stamps Road for several days and beaten.

He has been sentenced to more than five years in prison, but due to time already served he will spend about 14 months in prison.

She managed to escape from the home and run to a nearby property for help.

Police say Sangha and the victim knew each other.