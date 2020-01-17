Photograph by Vista Radio News
Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Eastern Vancouver Island from the Cowichan Valley to Campbell River.
The storm is expected to bring another 10 to 15 centimeters of new snow.
The heavy snow, along with strong winds are expected to arrive tonight.
Temperatures will then rise and the snow will begin to turn to rain over areas adjacent to the Strait of Georgia.
Armel Castellan of Environment Canada says the Cowichan Valley received the largest snow accumulation from the first storm that arrived Tuesday evening.
He says there was from 36 to 40 centimeters of snow in the Lake Cowichan area. In Duncan, the snow that had fallen by Wednesday morning ranged from about 15 centimeters to as much as 36 centimeters at higher elevations, such as Cobble Hill.
The second storm of the week brought less snow to the Cowichan Valley, but dropped heavy snow on Northern Vancouver Island and brought hurricane-force winds to the Strait of Georgia.