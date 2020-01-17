If you’re are a young person seeking work outdoors and interested in acquiring a diverse range of job skills you can apply for the BC Parks Student Ranger Program.

The Student Ranger Program provides 48 young adults with training and employment opportunities in B.C.’s parks and protected areas.

Indigenous students are encouraged to apply as the program has an Indigenous hiring target of 30-percent.

Funded by the federal and provincial governments, the Student Ranger Program offers hands-on work experience through a variety of projects related to conservation, recreation, community outreach and Indigenous relations.

Twelve crews made up of four student rangers will be located throughout the province.

The work focuses on things such as ecosystem restoration, invasive species control and outdoor education, as well as trail building and maintenance.