Highway 4 to Ucluelet and Tofino was opened briefly Friday afternoon to let essential traffic through.

The Transportation Ministry says the highway at Kennedy Hill will be opened at noon Friday and will close again at 8 o’clock Friday evening.

Travel will be restricted to passenger vehicles and light pickups only.

Vehicle screening will be done at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction and at Sproat Lake.

Larger vehicles will be turned around and vehicles towing trailers will not get through.

After this brief opening, a portable bridge will be installed so the highway can handle regular traffic.

The Ministry of Transportation estimates the closure during the installation of the bridge will be lengthy.

Highway 4 was damaged by heavier than anticipated amount of rocks falling on the rain-saturated road during a scheduled blast early on Thursday.