Someone braving the heavy rains. Photo by Alaric Hartsock on Unsplash.

The warm and wet weather will continue this weekend.

Doug Lindquist, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada said temperatures are well above normal for this time of year.

“Very mild and wet, we’re looking at daytime highs, perhaps several degrees above average continuing for about a week, so anywhere from two to four degrees above average and lows are where are highs are usually at,” said Lundquist.

“Along with that, we’re getting a lot of rain, rain off and on from Saturday to about Monday,” added Lundquist.

Following the heavy snow, he said there has been plenty of rain over the past week.

“There were some days that were much worse than others, on the 18th we had about 27 millimetres, on the 23rd, 23 (millimetres),” said Lundquist.

“Perhaps it was the fact that we got quite a few days that were pretty high in precipitation and it is the middle of winter and, for us, that can happen,” said Lundquist.

He said over the past week the daily rainfall amounts ranged from 24 millimetres to 33 millimetres.

Lindquist said higher temperatures also meant the freezing levels in the mountains increased to more than one-thousand meters.

The River Forecast Centre recorded high water flows in the Chemainus, Cowichan, and Koksilah Rivers that reached a peak on Thursday.