Baby bear is back with momma and poppa bear.

In the early morning hours of January 27th in Chemainus, a man dislodged the wooden carving of Baby Bear and carried it away.

The owners of Baby Bear’s Ice Cream Shoppe were tremendously saddened by the loss of the little critter.

On the morning of January 28th, Baby Bear was found near Chemainus Road and MacMillan Bloedel Haul Road.

It was discovered beside the road with a note on saying the thief was sorry for stealing it.

While Baby Bear has been reunited with his family, the suspect remains unidentified.

A security camera recorded the theft and the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is looking to identify the thief.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.