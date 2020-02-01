Residents will have more opportunities to get involved with local community-based sport programs thanks to a joint federal-provincial grant.

The latest round of funding for the Community Sport Development Program (CSDP) is being given out.

The CSDP is part of the BC Sport Participation Program, an application-based grant program funded by the governments of Canada and British Columbia.

Over 2019 and 2020 the province says both the federal and provincial governments will be making matched investments totalling more than $1.2 million, which is aimed at getting more people of all abilities active in their communities and involved in a variety of sports.

Communities, Indigenous groups and not-for-profit organizations can apply to receive grants that help them buy equipment, train leaders, officials and coaches, and teach participants sport skills.

On Vancouver Island, some of those sports programs include:

providing beginner gymnastics programming designed to teach children gymnastics, including balance exercises, tumbling and mat work in Saanich;

expanding rugby participation in Indigenous communities and schools with high Indigenous populations, as well as increasing coach training in Sooke; and

offering culturally sensitive swimming opportunities for women and girls, low-income families and new Canadians in Victoria.

As part of the fall 2019 intake, the program is funding 32 projects throughout the province with a total value of $80,970.

On Vancouver Island, there are seven programs receiving a total of $15,450.