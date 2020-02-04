Environment Canada is warning there could be a significant snowfall today.

The weather office says “a favourable set up for snow” is here today for eastern Vancouver Island from Duncan to Campbell River.

Snowfall amounts will vary significantly across Vancouver Island.

Over East Vancouver Island, 5 to 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow is expected by the afternoon.

There will higher accumulations inland and at higher elevations on highways.

Warmer temperatures will soon follow and rain is expected for Vancouver Island by Wednesday.