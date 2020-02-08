Cowichan Tribes was among the hardest hit by flooding that began on January 31.

Chief William Seymour said a considerable number of homes are damaged.

“There are 171 homes that were damaged and they’re homes that were close to the river,” said Seymour.

Seymour said the Cowichan River breached the flood protection system.

“The river got so high that in a lot of areas, it bridged the dike or went over the dike,” said Seymour. “We need to look at improvements and we’re working on those areas.”

Most of the flooding occurred close to the Cowichan River.