The Cowichan Valley Regional District has extended the state of emergency and its Emergency Operations Centre remains active.

The regional district made the decision because there are still people displaced in the region.

Kris Schumaker of the CVRD said the regional district continues to offer support to flood victims and urges anyone who has not sought out help to do so.

“We would encourage people to contact the CVRD’s Public Safety division, identify themselves, and identify the extent of the damage.

Schumacker said,” It’s still very much an ongoing recovery out there. We just hosted a disaster financial assistance information session with staff from Emergency Management BC to explain how that program works.”

Schumacher added, “For people who have uninsured losses and damage as a result of the low-lying flooding.”

Schumaker said a recent public information meeting on financial aid at the Cowichan Community Center was well attended.