The Cowichan Valley School District’s new 2020 to 2024 Strategic Plan for the future of education is designed to create and promote safe and inclusive learning environments that provide students with all they require to develop their full potential.

School District’s goal is to graduate thoughtful students who are able to learn, think critically and creatively, and have a positive self-image.

Another element is to “embrace Indigenous perspectives and knowledge as part of our history and recognize Indigenous content is integral to our learning journey.”

The strategy wants to ensure students are able to interact with integrity and compassion and to create conditions that result in a strong sense of belonging for all students.

Another element of the strategy is to enhance early learning opportunities with foundational learning in literacy and numeracy

The district will work to ensure all operations and procedures are cohesive and aligned with the strategic plan.

The Cowichan School District 79 has published the 2020-2024 strategic plan on its website.