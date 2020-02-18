With the addition of three new positions, the projected tax increase in North Cowichan is 4.49 percent. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

Your taxes are increasing.

The Municipality of North Cowichan is adding three full-time positions, which will cost $279,500 dollars.

The addition of a procurement coordinator, assistant fire chief, and a new office manager is expected to increase the projected tax increases from 4.03 percent to 4.49 percent.

Your tax increases aren’t increasing solely because of these three positions, as the $41-million dollar RCMP detachment needs to be paid for and North Cowichan will start borrowing money for that massive capital project.

The final 2020 budget is set to be adopted by May.