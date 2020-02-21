Recycling Pays!

Bringing in some extra cold hard cash is easier than you think. You don’t need to be a financial guru and you don’t need to win the lottery. All you need to do… is recycle your Ready-to-drink beverage containers. Even though you don’t have to hit the jackpot, these days it might FEEL like you’ve won the lottery now that you’ll be getting TWICE as much for your non-alcoholic Ready-to-drink beverage containers that are up to 1 litre in size, like pop cans, small drink boxes, etc. (milk and milk substitute containers not included).

From 5 cents to 10 cents

In BC, the deposit for non-alcohol beverage containers that are up to 1 litre used to be 5 cents. But now, it’s 10 cents! So just by being a good citizen and a supporter of a healthy earth – you’ll now get DOUBLE the return. That’s what we call a win-win. It feels good, doesn’t it? So good, you probably want to know what else you can do to make our world a better place. There’s actually a lot you can do. Like picking up litter, reducing waste and choosing environmentally-friendly products. The easiest thing you can do… is RECYCLE.

So. What else can you recycle?

It depends on where you’re taking your recyclables. There are Island Return-It locations in Campbell River, Duncan, Esquimalt, Salt Spring, Sidney and the South Cowichan with each one accepting certain recyclables.

Duncan accepts:

⦁ Batteries

⦁ Beverage containers

⦁ Electronics

⦁ Light bulbs

⦁ Small appliances

⦁ Power tools

⦁ Paint

⦁ Smoke detectors

⦁ Grocery bags

⦁ Packaging (food glass jars-Styrofoam)

⦁ Cellphones

South Cowichan accepts:

⦁ Batteries

⦁ Beverage containers

⦁ Electronics

⦁ Light bulbs

⦁ Small appliances

⦁ Power tools

⦁ Smoke detectors

⦁ Grocery bags

⦁ Cellphones

Salt Spring accepts:

⦁ Beverage containers

Recycle. Because Today Matters!

Recycling your beverage containers feels good for your wallet. Recycling everything else feels good for the planet. Just remember that those small decisions you make can add up in a big way if we all do our part. You can be a change-maker. All it takes is choosing the right bin. Pretty simple, right? Keep recyclables out of the landfill and bring them to an Island Return-It Centre.

To learn more about what you can recycle, visit www.islandreturnit.com. They’re also proud to support local charities and community groups. So each time you recycle, that’s just one more thing you can feel good about.

A better future is possible. And it starts with your local Island Return-It Centre.

Campbell River

1580-F Willow Street

Duncan

6476 Norcross Rd

Esquimalt

935 Ellery Street

Salt Spring

370 Lower Ganges Rd

Sidney

5-10025 Galaran Rd

South Cowichan

1350 Fisher Rd, Cobble Hill