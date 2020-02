The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is looking for a stolen antique gas pump.

Police say a large unique Mobil gas pump was stolen from a backyard in the 1000 block of Islay Street of Duncan early in the morning on February 7th.

The pump is not easy to miss, it’s six feet in height and bright orange.

If you see the antique gas pump you’re asked to contact the RCMP at 250-743-5522.