The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP are urging bike owners to register them.

Last year, the RCMP received calls about 118 stolen bikes. Police say most bike owners do not have photographs, a serial number, or the make of the bicycle available. All these will help the police to identify a lost or stolen bike.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP suggest you register your bicycle on 529 Garage.

529 Garage has grown to become the largest bike registry and is used by some of the largest police forces.

The RCMP says community members, as well as police officers, can access the 529 Garage app on their mobile phones to quickly identify stolen bicycles in the community.