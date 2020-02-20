Students were forced to evacuate Chemainus Secondary School Thursday morning after a fire broke out on the second floor.

Mike Russel of the Cowichan Valley School District says the evacuation went smoothly and no one was hurt.

Russel says the Chemainus Fire Department arrived quickly and was able to contain the fire to one room.

Russel says district staff will need some time to assess the damage and determine how much repair work is needed, so all classes have been canceled for Friday.

Parents were notified and arrangements were made to get the students safely home Thursday afternoon.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

Chemainus Secondary School has about three-hundred-and-50 students.