Classes are canceled again today after a suspicious fire at Chemainus Secondary School in a second-floor student washroom.

Mike Russel of the Cowichan Valley School District says the school was evacuated at around 9 am Thursday morning.

Once firefighters cleared the smoke, the fire department and RCMP inspected the washroom where it began and determined it was suspicious.

School District 79 Superintendent Robyn Gray says she is “concerned that this fire may have been deliberately set, I’m grateful that our students and staff were able to make it out of the building safely.”

Gray says she’s “extremely grateful for the quick response of our local community fire departments. My thanks to both the Chemainus Crofton, and Ladysmith Fire Departments. As for the investigation, we will assist the RCMP where we can in order to get answers and closure on this event.”

The North Cowichan RCMP says it is working with the school board and the local fire department to establish how and why this fire occurred, and who was involved.