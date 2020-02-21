Malware has affected a major employer in the Cowichan Valley. The Catalyst Pulp mill in Crofton, owned by Paper Excellence, was the victim of malware on Wednesday morning.

A company news release says paper production at the mills at Crofton, Howe Sound, Port Alberni, and Powell River was disrupted, as were the IT systems at the Paper Excellence head office in Richmond.

The company says the event has impacted its ability to utilize its communications as well as certain production capabilities.

The IT systems at each of its facilities have been isolated and the company is assessing the scope and impact of the malware attack.

The company has engaged external advisors to assist its investigation.