As North Cowichan moves forward with the review of its Municipal Forest Reserve, a call is going out for volunteers to be part of a working group.

The group will help guide the public engagement on the future of the reserve.

North Cowichan Municipal staff and consulting firm Lees and Associates will determine how to select the 16 members of the group.

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring says he’s impressed by the work the staff and consultants are doing to ensure the working group will incorporate a variety of views and opinions.

Siebring says the public is eager to provide input on the forest reserve.

Those interested in joining the working group can find applications on the Municipality of North Cowichan website.