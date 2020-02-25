Cowichan Tribes and the Municipality of North Cowichan are among the recipients of 12-Million dollars in provincial funding that will help 18 BC communities improve protection against flooding.

Cowichan Tribes will receive 750-thousand dollars for the Clem Clem Village Cowichan River erosion protection project.

North Cowichan will get 750-thousand dollars for the Canada Avenue floodgate.

The provincial emergency fund is designed for projects that prevent, eliminate or reduce hazards through structural flood prevention projects.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says they want to eliminate the risk or reduce the impact of flooding on communities.

Since late 2017 the government has put more than 40-million dollars into local communities through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.