Laketown Shakedown is excited to bring Wu-Tang Clan, Ludacris, Third Eye Blind and Nelly to Laketown Ranch, June 26 – 28, 2020! And we want to send YOU!

Fill out the form below, and then listen for your phone to ring Monday, March 2 – Friday March 6. We are going to call one winner a day, if you miss that call you have 89 seconds to call us back, if not we move on to our next winner!

Winner receives a pair of weekend passes WITH Camping to Laketown Shakedown!