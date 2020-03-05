Big Brothers and Big Sisters held its annual fundraiser Bowl For Kids Sake on Sunday, March 1, and raised more than 24-thousand dollars.

The event was held at Duncan Lanes and Executive Director Erin Generous says it was the largest Bowl For Kids Sake to date.

The total amount raised is $24,600 that money will be used for its local mentoring programs in the Cowichan Valley.

This year’s theme was Mardi Gras and Generous says there were 37 teams, with a total of two-hundred-and-26 bowlers.

Generous says “we’re pleased to see such incredible generosity in our community with many long-time supporters.”

She says “investments like these have great outcomes when we can further our work and increase the number of children being served, particularly with the need so high”.

They are actively seeking big brothers and big sisters.

The organization is actively seeking big brothers and big sisters for a variety of mentoring programs including one-on-one relationships in the community or in school, and 7-week group sessions.

