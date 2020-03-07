Daylight Savings Time goes into effect Sunday morning at 2 am, and most British Columbians will spring forward one hour.

It will be darker in the morning and stay lighter longer in the evenings.

Now, of course, there are the non-conformist communities of Creston, Fort St. John, and the Peace River Regional District who don’t change their clocks.

Last year, the province launched a survey to find out how British Columbians felt about the time change, 93 percent of respondents said they would be happy to scrap the time change altogether.

Last fall, the province introduced legislation to stay on Daylight Savings Time, meaning, if adopted, it won’t “fall back” anymore.