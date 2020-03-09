There was a fire at Mount Washington over the weekend and eight people escaped uninjured.

The fire was in one of the original chalets in the village and it’s believed the fire started in the fireplace and spread into the walls and a locked storage area.

The Mount Washington Fire Department, operated by the Oyster River Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The fire was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the chalet and heavy snow on the roof made matters worse.

More Oyster River firefighters arrived 20 to 30 minutes later.

As of yesterday, fire crews were monitoring the area, putting out hotspots.