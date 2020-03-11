BC Ferries is taking steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus on its vessels.

Deborah Marshal, the executive director of public affairs with the BC Ferry Corporation says one part of the virus response protocol is to make sure “touchpoints” are cleaned regularly.

She says explains that refers to objects or fixtures that passengers touch on the ferries, including “the handrails, buttons on elevators, tables in the cafeteria.”

Marshall says they want to make sure it is “stepping up our game for our cleaning routine.”

She says if a passenger does notice symptoms while traveling they can self-isolate in their vehicle on one of the upper car decks.

Marshall says if they are parked on the main car deck, they can identify themselves to the ferry crew, which will find a way to separate them from other passengers.

BC Ferries is a vital transportation link between Vancouver Island and the Mainland, as well as communities on the Sunshine Coast, Central Coast, and Haida Gwaii and it transported more than 18-Million passengers during the past 12 months.