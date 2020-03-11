Handful of wood mulch. Supplied by Rob Tetlow on Mulch/Wood Chips Facebook page.

Through its recently announced resiliency funding, the Municipality of North Cowichan is launching, “Chipper Days.”

A grant worth $15,100 dollars will provide residents a chance to rid themselves of wood yard debris for free.

It’s unknown when these Chipper Days will be offered, but through this funding, the municipality is aiming to reduce the risk and impact that wildfires have on communities.

Cowichan Tribes has received $149,680 dollars in resiliency funding and the Stz’uminus First Nation is receiving $25,000 dollars.

After back-to-back record-breaking wildfire seasons, 2019 was much quieter, as 805 fires burned 21,000 hectares across the province, costing $172.5 million dollars.

In the Coastal Fire Centre, 166 wildfires burned 340 hectares.