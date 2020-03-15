Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cowichan Valley Regional District has waived its cancellation policies for events, facility bookings, and program registrations at CVRD-run facilities.

The decision takes in all CVRD parks and facilities, including the Cowichan Community Centre, Kerry Park Recreation Centre, Cowichan Lake Recreation Centre, Shawnigan Lake Community Centre, and the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

The Natalie McMaster performance at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre was cancelled last week.

Events with more than 250 participants have been cancelled until further notice, but recycling centres will remain open, as will delivery services, until otherwise directed by the Provincial Health Officer.

For more information on the CVRD’s COVID-19 response click here.