Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

BC’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health, Adrian Dix have announced 30 new COVID-19 cases, including three more deaths.

There are now 103 cases in BC, trailing only Ontario, where there are 145 cases.

All four COVID-19-related deaths are from the Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver and there are new cases on Vancouver Island.

There are four cases related to the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver from March 6 and 7. Henry said that conference went ahead despite strong recommendations to avoid large gatherings.

All scheduled elective surgeries around the province have been cancelled and all casinos are being closed.

Gatherings of 50 or more participants have been cancelled, which is in line with action taken in Washington State.

Minister Dix is urging Americans to avoid travelling to BC right now.

BC has set up a dedicated COVID-19 line at 1-888-COVID19 or text 1-888-268-4319.