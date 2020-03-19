The Municipality of North Cowichan offices are now closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Municipal Hall and the Municipal Operations Facility are closed indefinitely, but the public can call 250-746-3100, email, or visit the municipal website to learn how to continue doing business with the municipality.

The public is able to attend council meetings, but they must follow social distancing practices in council chambers.

Staff at the municipality are strongly encouraged to watch the council meetings via live-streaming or watch the recorded online video after the meetings.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus, call 1-888-COVID19 or text 1-888-268-4319.