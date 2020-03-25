BC Ferries has yet to be asked by the provincial or the Provincial Health Officer to restrict travel, but the company is urging people to avoid non-essential trips at this time.

President and CEO Mark Collins says no one should be traveling “if it is not essential.”

BC Ferries continues to carry all types of traffic, however, it warns that many of the small communities and islands it serves have issued advisories asking people to stay away during the COVID-19 crisis.

These destinations have limited supplies, health care facilities and equipment, and other resources. BC Ferries says travelers should inform themselves of the local situation before planning to visit them.

BC Ferries has implemented enhanced health and safety measures, such as additional cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces that passengers touch.

Passengers can remain in cars on vehicle decks including, temporarily, the closed decks.

BC Ferries says overhead walkways are closed to let walk-on passengers practice physical distancing, food, and retail services are no longer offered, there is no baggage handling and ferry users must buy tickets through electronic payment options.