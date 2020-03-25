Canada’s Health Minister Patty Hadju is enforcing the Quarantine Act in a continued effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Starting at midnight tonight, all travellers returning home to Canada, with the exception of essential workers, must go into mandatory self-isolation for 14 days.

The minister also said, “Individuals who exhibit symptoms upon arrival in Canada are forbidden from using public transit to travel to their places of self-isolation.”

Hadju added, “This new measure will provide the clarity for those re-entering the country about the essential need to self-isolate.”

She ended the announcement saying detailed information on quarantine enforcement is coming later today