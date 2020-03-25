School District 79 has issued a statement on what education will look like in the Cowichan Valley during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cowichan Valley School District has developed five priorities to support both the school district and the community at large.

Priorities

  •  Ensuring the health and safety of all Cowichan Valley School District staff and students
  •  Ensure the business continuity of the organization
  •  Ensure support for any learners and families who are in a vulnerable situation
  •  Ensuring childcare opportunities are available for those who need them
  •  Ensuring educational continuity for students

The board is working with community partners during the Coronavirus pandemic.