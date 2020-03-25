School District 79 has issued a statement on what education will look like in the Cowichan Valley during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cowichan Valley School District has developed five priorities to support both the school district and the community at large.

Priorities

Ensuring the health and safety of all Cowichan Valley School District staff and students

Ensure the business continuity of the organization

Ensure support for any learners and families who are in a vulnerable situation

Ensuring childcare opportunities are available for those who need them

Ensuring educational continuity for students

The board is working with community partners during the Coronavirus pandemic.