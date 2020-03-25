Cowichan Valley School District Issues Statement
School District 79 Board. Supplied by Cowichan Valley School District - SD79
School District 79 has issued a statement on what education will look like in the Cowichan Valley during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cowichan Valley School District has developed five priorities to support both the school district and the community at large.
Priorities
- Ensuring the health and safety of all Cowichan Valley School District staff and students
- Ensure the business continuity of the organization
- Ensure support for any learners and families who are in a vulnerable situation
- Ensuring childcare opportunities are available for those who need them
- Ensuring educational continuity for students
The board is working with community partners during the Coronavirus pandemic.