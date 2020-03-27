Caught between a glut and a virus outbreak, gas prices are falling.

As non-essential businesses temporarily close and people are asked to remain isolated at home, the price of a litre of regular gasoline in some places on Vancouver Island is now as low as 98.9 cents.

In Nanaimo and Ladysmith, gasbuddy.com has the average price at 99.9 cents per litre.

In Duncan, one filling station was down to 102.9 cents for a litre of regular as of Friday afternoon, though most were asking 112.9 for a litre of regular.

On the Lower Mainland, a litre of regular was 103.9 as of Friday afternoon, while it was down to 90.9 in Abbotsford.

Gasbuddy.com shows the lowest prices in BC are in the 73 cent range in Prince George, while the average price across BC is one dollar.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague explains that the drop in gas prices is due to a global drop in demand and an oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that is adding oil to an already saturated market.