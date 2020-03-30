Photography courtesy of Sonia Furstenau for BC Greens Leader campaign

Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau has announced that the leadership campaign has been suspended indefinitely.

The leadership race became a necessity after former party leader Andrew Weaver resigned the post in early October 2019.

With Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen serving as the interim leader, many look at Furstenau, a member of the Legislative Assembly Management Committee, as the favourite in this race.

In a statement, Furstenau said “It is clearly inappropriate to continue aggressive campaigning and fundraising in light of the stresses and pressures people are facing.

The leadership convention was originally scheduled for June.