The Cowichan Valley School district is presently working on the logistics of how to teach students who must now learn at home.

The district is also preparing to assist essential workers, where needed, by bringing their children into schools.

District 79 Superintendent Robyn Gray says a survey was launched last week on the district website to “go out to all of our families and our community members around whether they are essential service workers and do they actually need some care.”

Gray the principals and vice-principals of schools, along with the teachers, are planning lesson delivery this week.

She says they will be “counting on our school-based personnel to work on that and that’s the planning that they will be doing this week specifically.”

The district says there is a problem with out-of-date contact information for parents.

It’s urging parents to make sure their children’s schools have their current phone numbers and proper email addresses.

School District 79 says if parents have not heard from the school by the end of the week. they should get in touch to provide up to date contact information.