Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced 53 new COVID19 cases today, bringing the total to 1,066 cases.

There are 72 cases on Vancouver Island.

There has been another death in the Fraser Health Authority, bringing the death toll in the province to 25.

There are 142 people who are hospitalized, including 67 in critical care.

On a positive note, 606 people have recovered, which translates to a rate of 56.8 per cent.

There are 21 outbreaks in long-term or assisted living facilities in the province, most of which are linked to long-term care homes, especially the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.