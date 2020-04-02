Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

British Columbians on income assistance or disability programs offered by the province can also accept federal COVID-19 financial assistance without penalty,

The BC Government will temporarily exempt federal employment insurance benefits, including the new two-thousand dollar Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The province says people receiving income assistance and disability assistance in B.C. can benefit from these new emergency federal support programs.

As they receive the money, there will be no reductions in their monthly assistance payments.

The exemption period will last three months.

People on income assistance or disability assistance who are not eligible for the emergency federal support programs, including the CERB, will get an automatic three-hundred dollar monthly COVID-19 crisis supplement for the next three months.

This money will also go to low-income elderly who receive the B.C. Senior’s Supplement and recipients of income assistance or disability assistance who are in special care facilities.

The BC Government has also announced that it is making a one time grant to aid students in financial stress because of COVID-19.

The province announced 3.5-Million dollars to help students at BC’s 25 public post-secondary institutions.

They can access the fund by contacting their school’s financial aid office for help with the application.

Each post-secondary institution will determine the specific amount a student can receive based on individual needs

The province says it does not have to be repaid and can be used to help with a broad range of costs.

Students can spend it on living expenses, food, travel, portable computers, and other support.