Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says another six people have died from complications related to the COVID-19 virus, with two of those deaths on Vancouver Island.

Dr. Henry says the majority of the 31 deaths from COVID-19 related causes have been among residents of long-term care homes.

She says there were 55 news cases to report on Thursday, for a total of 1,121 in British Columbia. Seventy-two cases are on Vancouver Island.

A total of 641 people have recovered, over half of the province’s COVID-19 patients.

One hundred and forty-nine people are in hospital and 68 people are in intensive care.

Dr. Henry says “the number of cases in B.C. is growing, the number of cases hospitalized is growing.”

However, she also says “we are seeing the growth in a manageable way here in BC, probably because of all the measures we are taking.”