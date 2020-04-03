The Cowichan Valley School District is working with other community organizations to keep food on the tables of vulnerable students and their families.

In co-operation with Nourish Cowichan, the Rotary Starfish Backpack program, and Shawnigan Lake School, District 79 distributed bags of food were last week, and again this week.

The school district wants to help as many families as possible helped.

Many of the schools have food programs in place and Cowichan School Board chair Candace Spilsbury says they have information about students “receiving our breakfasts and lunches, and the Rotary Starfish packages of food.”

Those lists provided the foundation for discussions on how to work with organizations in the community on “preparing, packaging and distributing the food.”

As for expanding the distribution of food, Spilsbury doubts they have identified all of the students and families in need and as they “work through the COVID-19 pandemic and more people get laid off from their jobs we may see an increased need.”

School District 79 is also a part of the Cowichan Emergency Food Access Task Force, launched by the Cowichan Green Community to prepare, package and distribute food in the community.