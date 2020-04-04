Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are urging people to “keep our firewall strong to slow the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve.”

They say “this is the moment that will make the difference. We must hold the line and be unwavering in our commitment.”

In a daily update on the spread of COVID-19, they revealed 53 new cases of coronavirus in British Columbia, for a total of 1,174

The Vancouver Island Health region has 74 cases.

Thirty-five people in BC have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Six-hundred-and-73 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered and no longer have to remain isolated.

One-hundred-and-46 individuals are currently hospitalized, and 64 are in intensive care.

There are now 176 cases in long-term care and assisted living facilities in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions.

Dix and Dr. Henry say “residents in these facilities are the most vulnerable citizens, and efforts to protect them continue to be a major focus of our health teams.”