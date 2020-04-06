Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 63 new cases of COVID19 since Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,266, including the second community death.

A community death is one that occurs outside of hospitals or healthcare facilities and BC’s thirty-ninth death was a man in his 40’s, living on the Lower Mainland.

There are 79 cases on Vancouver Island, 140 people are hospitalized, 72 are in the ICU, and 783 have fully recovered.

That’s a recovery rate of just shy of 62 percent.

There has been another outbreak at a correctional facility in Mission, as two inmates have tested positive for COVID19.

There is another case at a correctional facility in the Okanagan.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 586

Fraser Health – 450

Interior Health – 128

Island Health – 79

Northern Health – 23