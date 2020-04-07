Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Monday that there was a COVID19 outbreak at a federal prison in Mission, where two inmates tested positive for the virus.

Now, data shows that the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has released 16 inmates from correctional facilities on Vancouver Island.

Twelve have been released from the Nanaimo Correctional Centre and four from the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Victoria.

Between March 1 and April 2 BC Corrections has released 95 inmates across BC on a temporary basis, to try and prevent the spread of COVID19.

These aren’t murderers or violent offenders.

The early release was granted to inmates who are serving sentences on weekends or on a part-time basis.

Four inmates have been released from the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver, BC.

The early release doesn’t mean these inmates are free, they are out only temporarily.