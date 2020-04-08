The Cowichan Valley School District is opening eight elementary schools to provide spaces for 20 children whose parents are considered to be essential workers.

District 79 conducted a survey to determine which parents needed supervision for their children while they were at work.

District 79 Board of Trustees Chair Candace Spilsbury says the children are from five to 12 years old.

She says the schools will be open to them from Monday to Thursday the children will be provided “educational services during that time.”

Spilsbury says all eight participating elementary schools have been thoroughly cleaned and there will be physical distancing, as well as health and safety protocols “that include all of the recommendations from the Chief Medical Health Office that we are following throughout our school district.”

Spilsbury says a virtual education model is still in the planning phase.