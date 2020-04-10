The Duncan Farmers Market will be moved to Ingram Street on Saturday to ensure proper physical distancing.

Moving the Duncan Farmers Market from City Square to Ingram Street will make it easier to control the number of customers in the market by reducing the entries and exits, allowing customers to maintain proper physical distancing. The move will also allow the market to include up to 32 vendors.

Staff will limit the number of customers at the Market to 50.

People are asked to respect the social distancing order and space themselves at least 2 metres apart. Lines will be marked in front of each stall as a reminder.

Vendors will sanitize touch surfaces and hand-washing or using hand sanitizer between serving each customer. A hand-washing station will be set up for customers, and hand sanitizer will be available at the market information tent.

Many of the vendors are accepting online or pick-up orders if people are not able to attend the Market due to self-isolation.

The market also plans to launch an online sales market and many of its vendors offer online sales available through the Cow-Op.