This is a dark day in BC, as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that eleven people in BC have died due to COVID19 since Saturday.

The majority of those deaths are in long-term care facilities.

Since Saturday, there have been 45 new COVID19 cases, including 137 people who are hospitalized, 58 are in intensive care, and 905 people have recovered.

The recovery rate is 61.7 percent.

There are 87 cases on Vancouver Island, up three from Saturday’s announcement.

There are now 35 confirmed cases of COVID19 at the Mission Federal Correctional Facility, and 20 cases at a nursery in the Okanagan, including one new case.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 640

Fraser Health – 591

Interior Health – 136

Island Health – 87

Northern Health – 26