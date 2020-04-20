Vancouver Island Health is hosting an online town hall to answer any questions you might have regarding COVID-19.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Richard Sanwick and CEO for Island Health Kathy MacNeil will be among the people on the call to answer concerns and questions.

You can submit questions in advance or comment during the livestream on the Government of British Columbia Facebook page.

You can also view the meeting on the Government of British Columbia’s youtube channel.

It will take place tomorrow night from 7:15 to 8:15pm.

If you don’t live within the Island Health region, you can find out when your local COVID-19 Q&A virtual town hall is happening by clicking here.