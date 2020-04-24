On the Sunshine Coast, the RCMP is encountering a disturbing trend of abuse toward people providing necessary services.

Police say they’re “saddened to report” an increase in incidents of discourteous and even criminal behaviour involving members of the public interacting with staff providing goods and services.

The Mounties say there have been reports of customers spitting on plexiglass shields that protect cashiers, customers demanding gas station attendants come out and disinfect pumps, as well as drinks and garbage being thrown at cashiers in drive-thru restaurants.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP ask everyone to be respectful and courteous to others as essential workers are putting in long hours to serve others.

The RCMP says everyone is under a lot of stress and strain due to our new reality during the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern about the economic and emotional toll as people shelter at home.

However, the RCMP also warns that negative behaviour could result in criminal charges.