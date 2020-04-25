Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 95 new cases of COVID19 in BC, bringing the total to 1,948.

There are two additional deaths, bringing the death toll in the province to one hundred.

There are 115 cases on Vancouver Island

Dr. Henry says 40 of the 95 new cases are related to the Mission Correctional Facility, where there is a total of 106 inmates and 12 staff members who have tested positive for COVID19.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at Superior Poultry Processors and United Poultry, both in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Sixteen cases are from Superior Poultry Processors.

There are eleven new cases associated with the Kearl Lake oil sands facility near Fort McMurray, Alberta.

91 people are hospitalized, 41 are in ICU and 1,137 people have recovered.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 853

Vancouver Coastal Health – 787

Interior Health – 160

Island Health – 115

Northern Health – 42